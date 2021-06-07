(Bloomberg) -- U.K. House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle encouraged rebels in Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party to try again to force a vote on the government’s proposed cuts to foreign aid, after their attempt failed Monday.

A group of Tory MPs is seeking to force ministers to maintain the current level of foreign aid spending of 0.7% of Gross National Income, rather than cutting it to 0.5%. They were seeking to insert the measure into the Advanced Research and Invention Agency Bill, until Hoyle blocked their efforts on the basis that foreign aid is outside the scope of the legislation.

Instead, he offered an emergency debate as soon as Tuesday if MPs requested one. Tory rebel leader Andrew Mitchell then said in a statement he would apply for a so-called SO-24 debate.

Though the result would not be binding on the government, the scale of opposition to the government on foreign aid is a major test of Johnson’s authority over rank-and-file Tory MPs, and a potential sign of future rebellions to come over painful spending decisions.

Reducing the aid target to 0.5% would save about 4 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) and was justified as a way to offset the financial toll of the pandemic.

Awkward Timing

The rebellion also comes at a sensitive time for Johnson as he prepares to host this week’s Group of Seven summit this week. The prime minister is expected to use the meeting to urge leaders to develop a global plan for preventing future pandemics and fight climate change.

Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters the government is committed to restoring aid spending to 0.7% when the demands of the pandemic allow.

Blain also said that Johnson will detail his plans for sending spare Covid-19 vaccine doses to developing countries at the G-7 summit, and that any spending which helps avoid poverty would count officially toward the U.K.’s overseas aid budget.

Mitchell, a former international development secretary, noted that the 0.7% level was in the Conservative Party manifesto before the 2019 general election. He said that had the rebels’ measure been voted on, it would have passed by at least nine votes on Monday.

Ministers are “avoiding a vote on the commitments that each of us made individually and collectively at the last general election, on a promise made internationally, and in the opinion of some of Britain’s leading lawyers the government is acting unlawfully,” Mitchell told Parliament.

