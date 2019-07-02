(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt face off again on Tuesday at a campaign event in Belfast. Hunt has been toughening his stance on a no-deal Brexit -- getting closer to Johnson’s position -- but he draws the line at suspending Parliament or withholding the whole divorce bill.

Key Developments:

Former Foreign Secretary William Hague backs Hunt

Hunt “100%” rules out suspending Parliament to push through no-deal Brexit

Hunt and Johnson take questions from party members in Belfast at 11:30 a.m.

Pound falls

Johnson’s Team Denies Spending Commitments (9 a.m.)

Boris Johnson’s campaign chairman, Iain Duncan Smith, denied his boss has committed to increasing public spending -- despite apparent pledges by other Johnson backers over the past few days.

Responding to criticism from Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, who has repeatedly said the candidates’ spending plans are incompatible with the no-deal Brexit both have said they would accept, former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith said Tuesday Johnson’s spending plans are more what the government “must aspire to” rather than actual commitments.

“What Boris has said is that these are areas that a Conservative government must aspire to deliver -- when of course the money is there and available,’’ Duncan Smith told LBC radio. “It is not Boris who’s gone around shouting ‘We’ve got plenty of money to spend,’ what he is talking about is the areas that need work.”

DUP’s Wilson Says ‘Ambiguity’ to EU is Over (7:40 a.m)

Sammy Wilson, Brexit spokesman for the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party which props up the government, said the U.K. must send a signal to the European Union that the “days of ambiguity and ambivalence are over” by leaving the bloc no later than Oct. 31.

“I don’t agree that Northern Ireland is likely to suffer disproportionately in the event of no deal,” Wilson told BBC Radio, conceding there may be “some turbulence.”

Earlier:

Contenders to Lead U.K. Clash Over Parliament, Brexit and TrustU.K. House Prices Stuck in a Brexit Rut With Growth Near ZeroBrexit Bulletin: Drawing a Line

To contact the reporter on this story: Kitty Donaldson in London at kdonaldson1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Emma Ross-Thomas at erossthomas@bloomberg.net, Stuart Biggs, Andrew Atkinson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.