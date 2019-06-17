(Bloomberg) -- Conservative leadership candidates face journalists’ questions on Monday, as Boris Johnson consolidates his position as the front-runner.

Must read: Tories Clash Over ‘Dictator’ Brexit Plan as Johnson Skips Debate

Key Developments:

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, a pro-EU modernizer who had criticized Johnson, said he is now backing the front-runner

Johnson skipped a televised debate on Sunday and won’t attend hustings with reporters in Westminster on Monday

Rory Stewart says second referendum would be “catastrophic”

Pound edges higher

Johnson Is Favorite Among Tory Members (11:55 a.m.)

Boris Johnson is seen as a good leader by 77% of grassroots Conservative members, according to a poll by YouGov. The survey showed 68% thought that of Brexit hardliner Dominic Raab, with Sajid Javid, Jeremy Hunt and Michael Gove trailing behind. Rory Stewart -- the outsider who has surprised many by still being in the race -- was last of the six remaining candidates to replace Theresa May on 31%.

The Tory party’s 160,000 activists will pick the leader after members of Parliament narrow the field down to a final two.

Javid ‘Confident’ of Reaching Third Round (11:50 a.m.)

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said he is “extremely confident” he will get the backing of 33 Tory MPs in the ballot on Tuesday, sufficient to get through to the next round. Like Rory Stewart, he saw it as a competition for who will be up against Johnson when grassroots members get to vote. “Who should be the other person alongside Boris in the final two?” he said, warning against Tory infighting in the remainder of the contest.

Stewart Downplays Chances Against Johnson (11:40 a.m.)

Taking questions from reporters, Rory Stewart downplayed his chances of becoming Tory leader, joking he could not rely on his colleagues votes. Asked if he trusted them, he replied: “In the voting lobbies? Nah.”

“This is a two-horse race,” Stewart said. “There is literally only one question you have to answer: Who is going to beat Boris? Who has got the style? Who has got the approach?”

Stewart’s analysis of the breakdown of the Tory party was interesting. First, he said that with a new mandate from the party to push the existing Brexit deal through, he could add “maybe another dozen” to the 277 Tories who backed it in March. Several of those have since recanted, but even if they hadn’t, that implies he believes more than 20 Conservatives are irreconcilable.

On the other side of the debate, Stewart estimated 100 Tories would be ready to rebel to back a measure to block a no-deal Brexit. He said this wouldn’t require them to vote to bring down the government.

Stewart Says Referendum Would Be ‘Catastrophic’ (11:25 a.m.)

Leadership candidate Rory Stewart said a second referendum would be “catastrophic” and trigger 20 years of division in the U.K.

“Nobody on the Remain side has thought through how bad it would be,” Stewart told reporters at a hustings in Westminster.

Stewart said that if he became leader, he could persuade a dozen of his Conservative colleagues to back the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement as it stands, but admitted he would rely on opposition Labour votes -- he cited Lisa Nandy -- to get it through Parliament. If that wasn’t possible, he would invite the public to debate the matter over three weeks in a so-called citizens’ assembly.

“I would be heartbroken if I can’t persuade parliament to vote through the deal by the 31st October,” he said. He also said calling a general election “would be catastrophic, divisive, a really daft thing to do.”

Gove: Johnson Must Be Fully ‘Tested’ in Contest (Earlier)

Environment Secretary Michael Gove acknowledged Boris Johnson’s status as the favorite to succeed Theresa May, but argued it was important that the Tory leadership contest didn’t become a coronation. Gove said his own “grip of detail, a command of policy, an ability to make changes happen” over three Cabinet positions showed he was the best man to challenge Johnson.

“Boris is the front-runner. But we need to make sure that he is tested and that we have two candidates who go forward, if Boris is one of them, who we know are capable of being prime minister from day one,’’ Gove told BBC radio on Monday. “I would be ready to take control of the ship of state and steer it safely through the difficult waters ahead.”

But Gove then undermined his own argument by saying all the remaining candidates were capable of being prime minister. He also defended Johnson’s record on business, saying he was “emphatically pro-enterprise” when he was mayor of London.

Hancock Backs Johnson, Reversing Criticism (Earlier)

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, a moderate who pulled out of the leadership contest on Friday, on Monday endorsed the former foreign secretary as the candidate who could unify both party and country.

The pro-EU Hancock had begun his campaign with a swipe at Johnson’s famous “f*** business” remark to one EU diplomat, saying his attitude would be “f*** f*** business.” But after talking with Johnson, he wrote in a Times article endorsing the candidate that he had been reassured “emphatically that a Boris administration will be pro-business.”

“I’m backing Boris Johnson as the best candidate to unite the Conservative Party, so we can deliver Brexit and then unite the country behind an open, ambitious, forward-looking agenda,” Hancock wrote. “We need to come together sooner rather than later.”

Hancock’s endorsement followed that of the pro-Brexit former leadership candidate Esther McVey a day earlier -- showing Johnson is gaining support from both wings of the party.

Earlier:

His Critics Say He Lies, But Tories Want to Trust Boris JohnsonTory Rivals Clash as Johnson Dodges TV Debate: Brexit Update

To contact the reporters on this story: Alex Morales in London at amorales2@bloomberg.net;Kitty Donaldson in London at kdonaldson1@bloomberg.net;Robert Hutton in London at rhutton1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Emma Ross-Thomas at erossthomas@bloomberg.net, Stuart Biggs

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.