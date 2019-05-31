(Bloomberg) -- So far, 12 Conservatives have thrown their hat into the ring to succeed Theresa May as U.K. prime minister. With the competition yet to formally begin—May’s resignation as party leader takes effect on June 7—not all of them have gone into detail about their platforms.

But their views are divergent on Brexit, indicating they may face similar problems as May in maintaining party unity as leader.

Boris Johnson

Who? The favorite to succeed May, Johnson, 54, quit as foreign secretary last July over her Brexit deal. He was first elected to Parliament in 2001, but left for an 8-year tenure as London mayor, returning to the House of Commons in 2015.

Policy on Brexit: Johnson was arguably the most influential politician in the 2016 Leave campaign, though he famously drafted newspaper columns in favor of both Leave and Remain before opting to publish the former. He has said he would prepare for a no-deal Brexit and go back to Brussels to renegotiate the contentious Irish backstop, and make clear that he’d be prepared to leave the European Union without an agreement if it refused. He wrote in the Telegraph on May 27 that Britain should leave the EU “properly -- not with some frail simulacrum of Brexit, but clearly and sensibly, so that we are able to join every other independent country in being able to set our own tariffs and make our own laws.”

Other policies: Johnson advocates cutting business taxes and red tape. He also proposes developing free ports, boosting transport infrastructure and broadband, raising spending on schools and the police.

Also: Born in New York, Johnson gave up his American citizenship in 2016. He’s published books on the Romans, London and wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Michael Gove

Who? A former Times columnist who’s been an MP since 2005, Gove, 51, has held Cabinet positions including education secretary, justice secretary, and most recently, environment secretary, a role in which he’s won plaudits for measures to protect the environment and reduce plastic waste. At the last leadership election, he was going to run Johnson's campaign before declaring he'd run himself.

Policy on Brexit: Gove was one of the figureheads of the Leave campaign in the referendum. But he’s proved willing to compromise, backing May’s deal at every opportunity in Parliament. Since announcing his leadership candidacy, he’s said the U.K. must honor the referendum result and that he wants a “contest of ideas.” In the past, he’s said a no-deal Brexit wouldn’t be in Britain’s interests. He says the U.K. must leave the EU before holding a general election, or risk Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn becoming prime minister.

Also: Gove has been on a picket line, taking part in a year-long strike at the Aberdeen Press & Journal newspaper in the late 1980s.

Dominic Raab

Who? Raab, 45, quit as Brexit secretary in November over the direction of government policy, after four months in the job. He previously held a string of junior ministerial posts since entering Parliament in 2010.

Policy on Brexit: Campaigned for Leave. Raab has said he’d seek to negotiate an exit from the Irish backstop. If that isn’t possible, he says he’ll be “clear” the U.K. is prepared to leave the EU on WTO terms, even though he says he’s not pushing for that outcome. “If you’re not willing to walk away from the negotiation it doesn’t focus the mind of the other side,” he told the BBC. He has said there’s no case for extending talks with the EU beyond October, and that there shouldn’t be a general election before Brexit is delivered.

Other policies: Raab proposes raising the threshold for National Insurance contributions and taking a penny off income tax, before cutting it further.

Also: Raab has a black belt in karate.

Andrea Leadsom

Who? Leadsom, 56, was the last Cabinet minister to quit May’s top table before the premier announced she was stepping down herself. After reaching the final run-off against May in the 2016 leadership contest, she pulled out after she suggested that having children made her a better candidate to be prime minister than May. Leadsom then served in Cabinet as environment secretary, and latterly as leader of the House of Commons.

Policy on Brexit: Prominent Leave campaigner in 2016. After announcing her candidacy to replace May, Leadsom said she has a “three-step plan for how we deliver Brexit” which she’s yet to divulge. She’s also said the U.K. should be prepared to leave the EU without a deal. In government, Leadsom supported May’s deal until the premier’s most recent round of concessions on a customs union and offering Parliament a vote on holding a second referendum.

Also: Leadsom told the Times she traveled to Greece in her teenage years with her sisters, and they were robbed on the way. They ended up sleeping in the sand and taking it in turns to wash dishes for money.

Rory Stewart

Who? Stewart, 46, is one of the newest members of May’s Cabinet, having been appointed international development secretary on May 1. He previously held a string of junior ministerial positions since coming into Parliament in 2010. Stewart also served as a deputy governor in Iraq following the 2003 allied invasion.

Policy on Brexit: Stewart voted Remain, and rejects both a no-deal Brexit and a second referendum. Commenting on colleagues advocating the former, he said: “It’s not actually a destination, it’s a failure to reach a destination, so what they’re promising is probably failure, delay and endless uncertainty.” He says he’d try to get moderate Labour MPs onside while retaining the “vast majority” of Tory MPs. He’d also speak to trade unions, and has suggested formulating proposals through a Citizens’ Assembly composed of 500 ordinary people.

Other policies: Once Brexit is out of the way, Stewart has said he wants to get on to dealing with “climate, health, education and all the thousand small injustices of daily life which very sadly are not being addressed.”

Also: Stewart once tutored Prince William and Prince Harry. He’s walked across Asia, including a 32-day trek across Afghanistan that he then turned into a best-selling book. In May, he admitted in a Telegraph interview to taking a puff off an opium pipe while walking across Iran.

Jeremy Hunt

Who? Alongside May, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, 52, is the only MP to serve continuously in the Cabinet since the Tories regained power in 2010. He was the U.K.’s longest-serving health secretary, and has been an MP since 2005.

Policy on Brexit: Hunt voted Remain in 2016 but has since described himself as a “born again Brexiteer.” He advocates a renegotiation of the deal with the EU, with a focus on the backstop, and says there should be no general election until Brexit has been delivered. Having previously indicated he could accept a no-deal Brexit, more recently he’s described it as “political suicide.” He’s open to extending negotiations beyond Oct. 31, but says Brexit should be delivered by the Conservatives along with their Democratic Unionist Party allies, rather than relying on Labour votes. The DUP and the European Research Group of Brexiteer Tories should have a seat in the negotiations, as should representatives of views in Scotland and Wales, he’s said.

Also: Hunt is independently wealthy, earning about 15 million pounds ($18.9 million) in 2017 from the sale of an educational listings company he founded, Hotcourses. He once mistakenly referred to his Chinese wife as being Japanese.

Sajid Javid

Who? A former Deutsche Bank trader, Javid, 49, has been an MP since 2010. Promoted to the Cabinet in 2014 as culture secretary, he then held the briefs for business and communities, before being named home secretary last year.

Policy on Brexit: Javid voted Remain, despite holding Eurosceptic views. On launching his leadership campaign, he said: “We must get on and deliver Brexit to ensure there is renewed trust in our democracy.” He told the BBC on May 28 that he’d have “much more to say” in coming days. He’s being advised by Matthew Elliott, the former chief of the Vote Leave campaign, who told Politico that Javid “will want to see Britain leave by Oct. 31.” He’s expected to lay out more policy details this weekend.

Other Policies: Javid has pledged to cut taxes, saying that “simpler, flatter taxes should be a priority for any government.”

Also: Javid is one of five sons of Pakistani Muslim immigrants, and his father was a bus driver. He has a portrait of former Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in his office.

James Cleverly

Who? Cleverly, 49, has been a junior Brexit minister since April, and was previously deputy chairman of the Conservative Party. Before becoming an MP in 2015, Cleverly served as a member of the London Assembly for eight years, working closely with Boris Johnson.

Policy on Brexit: Voted for Leave in 2016. He has said he wants to deliver on that, and that a no-deal Brexit must remain an option for the government—though he stressed that “it is not my preferred destination” and isn’t an outcome he’d actively pursue. “Not delivering Brexit would be in my mind significantly more damaging,” he told Bloomberg TV. Cleverly has argued against delaying Brexit again.

Also: Cleverly has served in the Territorial Army for more than two decades, reaching the rank of Lieutenant-Colonel.

Matt Hancock

Who? Hancock, 40, is the youngest candidate and has been an MP since 2010. He has served as health secretary since July, having previously been culture secretary. Hancock previously served as an aide to George Osborne, before he was chancellor of the exchequer. The Tories “need a fresh start and a fresh face,” he says.

Policy on Brexit: Voted Remain. He’s vowed to deliver Brexit, and has ruled out a general election before that’s done. He’s described a no-deal departure as “not an active policy choice that’s available to the next prime minister.” He’s open to renegotiating with the EU, but says the new leader also has to be “brutally honest about the trade-offs.” He thinks “far more” can be done to develop alternative arrangements to the backstop—the measure designed to keep the Irish border open after Brexit—and said he's willing to talk with Labour backbenchers.

Other Policies: Promised to keep debt falling as a share of the economy, while delivering 5 billion pounds of tax cuts to business in order to spur investment. He’s also announced plans to almost double spending on research and development.

Also: Hancock is a keen amateur jockey and is the only member of the Cabinet to have his own app.

Esther McVey

Who? The former TV presenter quit as work and pensions secretary in November in protest at May’s Brexit deal. McVey, 51, was first elected to Parliament in 2010, lost her seat in 2015, and returned to represent George Osborne’s former constituency in 2017.

Policy on Brexit: Voted for Brexit, which she calls a “magnificent opportunity.” McVey is alone among the contenders so far in saying the U.K. should now actively pursue a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31. “This is the only viable and acceptable Brexit option now left on the table,’’ she has said.

Other policies: McVey has pledged to cut aid to 2010 levels, freeing up 4 billion pounds for education spending, and 3 billion pounds for the police. She also wants to address the U.K.’s housing shortage. She’s been criticized by members of her own party for saying parents should be able to remove their children from classes that teach them about gay relationships.

Also: McVey spent her early years in foster care with the children’s charity Barnardo’s.

Kit Malthouse

Who? Malthouse, 52, has only been an MP since 2015, having previously served in the London Assembly, where he was one of Johnson’s deputies. He’s currently a junior housing minister.

Policy on Brexit: Voted for Brexit. Malthouse has said he’d prefer to leave the EU with a deal, but says the bloc may force Britain out without one and the government should properly prepare for that eventuality. He’s behind the so-called Malthouse Compromise, an effort in January to unite warring factions of the Tory party behind a single Brexit plan. Its main tenet is to replace the backstop with a technology-based solution to keep the Irish border open—an idea that has been rejected by the EU. Plan B is to seek a “managed no-deal” Brexit, in which the U.K. would offer the EU money if the bloc agreed to a transition period.

Also: Malthouse is a chartered accountant. He argued against the creation of London’s congestion charge, which has generated more than 1.9 billion pounds for the capital to spend on transport infrastructure since its introduction.

Mark Harper

Who? Harper, 49, is the only declared candidate not to have served in May’s government and admits to being an “underdog.” An MP since 2005, he held a number of junior ministerial posts in former Prime Minister David Cameron’s government, before serving as his chief whip until the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Policy on Brexit: Voted Remain. Harper has said his absence from May’s administration means he isn’t tainted by her failure to deliver Brexit. He has advocated a “short, focused extension" to negotiations beyond Oct. 31 to give a new leader some extra time, and says a renegotiation is needed with the EU—especially on the backstop. He said that if the U.K. can’t get a deal through Parliament, it should leave the bloc without one.

Other Policies: Cutting taxes and boosting spending on education, though he told the Telegraph that candidates shouldn’t throw around “eye-catching spending and tax promises” without balancing the books first.

Also: Co-chairs “Women to Win,” which aims to get more women elected to Parliament.

--With assistance from Robert Hutton and Jess Shankleman.

To contact the author of this story: Alex Morales in London at

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Stuart Biggs at Mark Williams

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.