(Bloomberg) -- Rebels in Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party may not number enough to trigger a vote of confidence in the U.K. prime minister for now, but the experience of his immediate predecessor shows how quickly the situation can change.

On the eve of a Tory vote on Theresa May’s leadership in December 2018, the number of her MPs who had declared publicly that they were seeking such a ballot was more than 20 short of the threshold to trigger one. The next day, the required level was breached.

That’s a sign of how quickly Johnson could face the same fate as he battles his increasingly disgruntled members of Parliament. They’ve been stung by the premier’s alleged involvement in lockdown-rule-breaking gatherings in Downing Street that are now subject to a police investigation. Johnson’s refusal to apologize for a slur against opposition leader Keir Starmer has only added to unease in his party.

There is open speculation in Westminster as to how many letters calling for a confidence vote have been submitted to the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee, Graham Brady, who is responsible for administering the process and who keeps the correspondence secret. Fifty-four letters are required -- 15% of Conservative MPs -- to force a ballot. So far, just over a dozen Tory MPs have either said they’ve written a letter or publicly called on Johnson to quit.

Even reaching the required threshold is no guarantee of ousting a prime minister. May won the confidence vote in 2018 and her severely weakened administration limped on for another seven months.

That means that for those plotting against Johnson, timing is crucial. If they force a no-confidence vote now and the premier wins by securing the backing of more than half of his MPs, he would be immune to another such challenge for at least a year. With the result of the police investigation into so-called partygate still hanging over the premier, his parliamentary enemies may decide to wait, believing they have a better chance of deposing him if he’s found guilty of a criminal offense.

