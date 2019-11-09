(Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. is set to post a seven-fold increase from a year earlier in Apr.-Sept operating profit, the Nikkei reported Sunday, without saying where it got the information.

Despite the 50 billion yen ($458 million) in operating profit in the six-month period, the company will report a net loss because of the weak performance of a chip-making subsidiary and deficits in its LNG business, the newspaper said.

Toshiba is due to release half-year results on Nov. 13.

