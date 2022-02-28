(Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer Satoshi Tsunakawa will resign along with other senior executives, according to a TV Tokyo report, in a move which could lead to yet another review of its plans to split.

The report said he will be replaced by senior executive Taro Shimada, with new management planning to review the controversial proposal to divide into two companies.

According to the TV Tokyo report, which did not cite anyone, Tsunakawa will resign to take responsibility for the chaos caused by the abrupt change to its reorganization plans. Toshiba last month scrapped its plan to divide into three listed companies and switched to a plan to split into two instead.

Toshiba spokesperson Midori Hara denied that the executives would step down to take responsibility, adding that the firm would make a disclosure following a board meeting today if required.

Activist investors have called for the company to review other options, including a potential sale to private equity. But management have been reluctant to pursue that option, with Tsunakawa saying in an interview last week that going private was full of risks that would be “impossible” to ignore.

Toshiba shares rose as much as 4.9% after the report, the biggest intraday gain since April, before paring gains.

“The stock move shows Toshiba’s stakeholders don’t like the idea of splitting the company, whether it’s two or three,” Ace Research Institute Hideki Yasuda said. “The market is pricing in that the chance of Toshiba going private has increased.”

Toshiba CEO Says Going Private Too Risky as Activists Seek Sale

Investors have been cool on both proposals to split, with shares still trading below the level before the first split proposal was unveiled last year. 3D Investment Partners Pte, the Japanese company’s second-largest shareholder, has called on the company to reopen negotiations with private equity firms which some see as the key to unlocking its value.

Nikkei BP reported last week that the firm received an early takeover offer from Blackstone Inc., which was strenuously denied by both sides.

Tsunakawa had voiced public opposition to a privatization. In the interview with Bloomberg Television, he said that Toshiba would lose orders from utilities and local governments if it went private, and would be forced to sell sensitive technology in areas such as nuclear, defense and cybersecurity.

The resignation of Tsunakawa, along with those of senior executives Mamoru Hatazawa and Shigeru Fukuyama, will be confirmed at a board meeting today, the TV Tokyo report said, and the company could hold a press conference the same day.

Toshiba has been planning to hold a shareholder meeting for March 24 to gauge investor support for its revised plan to separate into two entities.

Shimada, 55, was hired from Siemens AG to lead Toshiba’s digital strategy in 2018. He was personally approached to join the company by Tsunakawa’s predecessor, Nobuaki Kurumatani, who had formerly worked at private equity firm CVC Capital Partners.

(Updates throughout)

