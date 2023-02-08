(Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. dropped after the Nikkei newspaper reported that a group led by Japan Industrial Partners Inc. submitted a final offer of about ¥2 trillion ($15.2 billion) to buy the iconic Japanese conglomerate.

Shares fell as much as 3.6% in early trading Thursday in Tokyo. Toshiba had a market value of about $15.3 billion as of Wednesday’s close.

Top Japanese banks were said to issue commitment letters for financing to back the JIP-led buyout, Bloomberg News reported earlier this week, citing people familiar with the matter.

