(Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. said it received a letter from CVC Capital Partners about a potential buyout that lacked sufficient information for the Japanese company to evaluate its merit.

Toshiba, which announced a preliminary approach from CVC earlier, said the latest letter included “no specific and detailed information capable of detailed evaluation.”

“It merely stated that CVC would step aside to await our guidance as to whether a privatization of Toshiba would suit management’s and the Board of Directors’ strategic objectives,” the statement said.

The Japanese company has been rocked by potential acquisition offers and the resignation of its chief executive officer in recent weeks. After CVC’s initial approach, private equity firm KKR & Co. also began exploring a rival offer, Bloomberg News reported.

