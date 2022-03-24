1h ago
Toshiba Weighs Going Private With Domestic Backing: Nikkei
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. is weighing a plan to take itself private, the Nikkei newspaper reported, without saying where it got the information.
The Japanese company is in talks with financial institutions to draft a buyout plan that would be led by domestic investors, the paper said.
The news comes after Toshiba shareholders rejected a plan by management to split the 146-year-old conglomerate into two companies, while also voting down a proposal by an activist investor to reconsider alternative options including a sale.
Toshiba’s American depositary receipts rose as much as 12% after the report before paring gains.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.