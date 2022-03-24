(Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. is weighing a plan to take itself private, the Nikkei newspaper reported, without saying where it got the information.

The Japanese company is in talks with financial institutions to draft a buyout plan that would be led by domestic investors, the paper said.

The news comes after Toshiba shareholders rejected a plan by management to split the 146-year-old conglomerate into two companies, while also voting down a proposal by an activist investor to reconsider alternative options including a sale.

Toshiba’s American depositary receipts rose as much as 12% after the report before paring gains.

