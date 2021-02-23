Total Is Proud to Pump Oil, But Keen on Hydrogen: IP Week Update

(Bloomberg) -- The heads of BP Plc, Total SE and Equinor ASA are among dozens of speakers convening for the annual International Petroleum Week conference, an event markedly different this year from previous gatherings.

The industry’s flagship event in London, which usually brings together company executives and hundreds of oil traders for a week of lavish parties, dealmaking and market chatter, will this time be held online.

A year ago, discussions centered on China’s response to the coronavirus amid concern the disease was rapidly becoming a global issue, causing oil prices to slump. This week’s event takes place as crude surges back toward $66 a barrel following massive cuts to supplies and a strengthening outlook for demand.

IP Week, run by the Energy Institute, runs Tuesday through Thursday. All time stamps are GMT.

Total Proud to Pump Oil, Sees Big Future for Hydrogen (11:34 a.m.)

Total Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne tells the Energy Institute conference that his company is still proud to pump oil, but sees a big future for hydrogen. The French energy giant has a “high interest” in the clean-burning gas and wants to be a big producer of it one day.

He compared the burgeoning hydrogen sector to liquefied natural gas 40 years ago. Over that period, LNG has gone from being a niche industry to a major global market.

