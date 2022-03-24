(Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE is considering raising spending in the next three years as Europe’s energy crunch and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine boost demand and prices for oil and gas.

The French energy major increased the upper limit of its annual capital expenditure target by $1 billion to $16 billion for 2023-25, according to a presentation Thursday. While some of the spending could be on clean-energy projects, the company is using the leeway to revive extension of hydrocarbon fields in countries such as Angola which had been put on hold during the pandemic, Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said.

It is also revisiting gas projects in the North Sea as European nations grapple to reduce their dependence on fuel imports from Russia, he said. “Some European states are asking us if we could produce more domestically,” he said.

The decision is the latest example of how Russia’s aggression is reshaping the energy landscape on the continent. European countries are considering nuclear plants, more wind and solar projects, and terminals to import liquefied natural gas, while U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the country could “make better use of our own naturally occurring hydrocarbons.”

TotalEnergies, which decided to stop investing in the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia, may use the spare funds to develop LNG projects in other countries, Pouyanne said. It’s maintaining a target of growing its sales of the superchilled fuel.

The company also said Thursday that it plans to spend about 5% of its capital expenditure in the coming years on products such as biogas, hydrogen, so-called e-fuels and bioplastics in preparation for rising demand for cleaner energies and dwindling crude consumption.

Spending in these areas should surpass the $500 million per year it plans to put into oil and gas exploration, less than half what it used for finding new fields in the past decade.

These new energy sources could represent a quarter of the company’s sales in 2050, at par with oil and gas, when the company wants to be carbon neutral. The remainder would come from renewables and power sales -- which are already drawing a quarter of the TotalEnergies’ capital expenditure -- while the company aims to capture and store as much as 100 million tons of carbon dioxide per year by the middle of the century.

