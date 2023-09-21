(Bloomberg) -- Total Play Telecomunicaciones SA made a coupon payment on its 2028 notes this week after worries about the payment contributed to a roller coaster ride in the bonds of the Mexican internet and cable provider.

Investors received payments on the bonds, according to a company spokesman and holders of the notes. Some $19.1 million was due on the 2028 notes on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Bonds of the company controlled by billionaire Ricardo Salinas tumbled in August amid concerns that Total Play may not make the payment. Sister company TV Azteca, also part of holding company Grupo Salinas, stopped paying bondholders in 2021, which triggered a legal battle that has made investors in Total Play nervous that they could get a similar treatment.

But the bonds surged back this month, becoming one of the top performing Latin American credits, according to a Bloomberg index, lifted by talk that concerns about the coupon payment were overblown. Expectations that the company is close to finalizing a loan from a global firm to refinance debt also pushed the notes higher.

Still, investors remain concerned the company is spending too much to expand its market share in Mexico and are worried about its ability to refinance $575 million in notes that come due in November 2025. About 8.1 billion pesos ($475 million) of debt matures before the end of next year and 15.5 billion pesos will come due in 2025, mostly from the dollar bond, according to Moody’s Investors Service, which lowered its rating on the company’s bonds in August following a cut by Fitch Ratings in July.

