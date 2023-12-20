Total Population of Two Koreas Inches Down in Risk for Both

(Bloomberg) -- The combined population of North and South Korea inched down for the first time in statistics going back more than a decade in an indication of the demographic crunch facing both nations.

The total population edged down to 77,370,000 last year from 77,376,000 in the previous year, South Korea’s statistical office said Wednesday in a report. A closer look shows South Korea’s population fell for a second year in 2022 to 51,673,000 while North Korea’s edged up to 25,697,000, rising at the slowest pace in figures available back to 2009.

While South Korea has the world’s lowest fertility rate, North Korea is also struggling with a demographic challenge when it needs a booming population to support its labor-intensive economy and an army of about 1.2 million.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told thousands of women earlier this month that it’s their duty to produce more children to stop a declining birth rate. His propaganda mill has in the past ridiculed South Korea for its demographic difficulties.

North Korea’s fertility rate, which refers to the number of babies expected per woman over her lifetime, stands at 1.61 as of 2022, a drop from 1.93 a decade earlier, according to Statistics Korea. South Korea’s rate is at 0.78 and is expected to worsen through 2025, adding to challenges for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s government.

South Korea and North Korea remain divided and face each other over a heavily armed border after their 1950-53 war that ended in a truce. South Korea has since prospered economically and now wrestles with first-world problems such as aging demographics while North Korea continues to struggle to feed its population and faces international sanctions for its nuclear arms development.

