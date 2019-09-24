(Bloomberg) -- French oil major Total SA will accelerate dividend growth in a sign of confidence that investment in fast-growing gas and electricity markets will steadily increase cash flow.

Total plans to boost its payout by 5% to 6% annually in the coming years, up from a previous plan for 3% growth, the company based near Paris said Tuesday. Like peers, Total has been under pressure from investors to boost shareholder returns and prioritize the most profitable projects amid slowing global economic growth and mounting concern about climate change.

Growth in oil, gas and power businesses will increase cash flow by more than $5 billion by 2025 with oil at $60 a barrel, according to Total. The interim dividend for the third quarter will rise by 6% year on year, it said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Francois de Beaupuy in Paris at fdebeaupuy@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Herron at jherron9@bloomberg.net, Amanda Jordan

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.