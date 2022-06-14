(Bloomberg) -- French oil and gas major TotalEnergies SE will buy a 25% stake in the green hydrogen business of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate as the Indian group seeks a swift ramp-up of its renewables production capacity.

TotalEnergies made the investment in Adani New Industries Ltd. for an undisclosed amount, according to an exchange filing from Adani Enterprises Ltd. on Tuesday. Adani New Industries is a closely-held company of Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm for the coal-to-ports conglomerate.

The investment would be yet another shot in the arm for Adani who has been seeking global investors and has committed to invest as much as $70 billion by 2030 across the green-energy value chain. Green hydrogen projects will also help India -- the world’s third-largest carbon emitter -- to slash its reliance on oil and coal as the South Asian nation chases its target of being net-zero carbon by 2070.

Total is boosting clean-energy output while reining in oil-product sales as shareholders demand greater efforts to fight climate change. It has previously teamed up with Adani to invest in natural gas and renewables in India, where the government this year unveiled plans -- and incentives -- for massive hydrogen growth. In 2019, Total bought a 37.4% stake in Adani Gas Ltd. -- now called Adani Total Gas Ltd. -- and last year spent $2.5 billion acquiring 20% of Adani Green Energy Ltd. and a 50% stake in a portfolio of solar assets.

Green hydrogen, produced from water and renewable power, offers a potential path to decarbonize heavy industries such as steelmaking, cement production and oil refining. While the fuel is still a long way from being commercially viable, India targets production of 5 million tons by the end of the decade.

