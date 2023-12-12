(Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE took control of four European startups to boost its power trading and energy procurement businesses, help it build wind and solar farms and expand in electric-vehicle charging.

The region’s energy majors and grid operators are splashing out on new technology and software in anticipation of an expected surge in power demand and market volatility as the shift to renewables gathers pace.

TotalEnergies bought Predictive Layer, a Swiss startup that uses artificial intelligence to provide energy price predictions, and France’s Dsflow, which makes software for energy users. It also acquired German renewable-project designer Nash Renewables and 56% of French charging venture Time2plug.

“We help them make a leap, and they will help us make a leap too in these new businesses,” Francois Badoual, vice president of accelerating and venturing in Total’s gas, renewables and power division, said in an interview. The acquisitions are valued at “a few tens” of millions of euros overall, he said, declining to be more specific.

The company has a so-called accelerator center at the giant Station F incubator in Paris that has helped the four startups grow. Since May 2022, TotalEnergies has hosted groups of early-stage firms working in renewable generation, battery storage, distributed energy management, power trading and retail, and electric mobility.

Before buying Nash Renewables, which was created last year, TotalEnergies tested its software during some tenders, said Thibault Flichy, in charge of the energy giant’s program at Station F.

“Acquiring Predictive Layer, which makes price predictions for trading operations, was a no-brainer because leaving its software in the hands of multiple rivals would have made it harder to beat the market,” said Antoine Delafargue, head of mergers and acquisitions for TotalEnergies’s gas, renewables and power division.

Beyond the four acquired ventures, 10 startups from the accelerator are benefiting from commercial contracts with TotalEnergies. In coming months, the energy giant plans to select its fourth batch of startups that will join its accelerator from next April.

“Everything that will allow us to produce more renewable power at a cheaper cost is welcome,” Badoual said. The company is also looking at ways to better store and transport power, improve market predictions, and simplify the “user experience” in electric mobility.

Earlier this year, Aster Capital Partners took over TotalEnergies Ventures, a portfolio of minority stakes in about 20 “clean tech” companies, as the energy giant decided to focus on working directly with electricity-related startups.

