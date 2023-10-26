(Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE can divert some liquefied natural gas it has agreed to buy from Qatar under a recent super-long contract if it meets the interests of both parties.

While France and Europe need the LNG under the 27-year contract with QatarEnergy to complement the rising role of renewables, the redirection of some volumes would be possible, Patrick Pouyanne, chief executive officer of the French energy major, said in an earnings call.

“We are comfortable, and if we need to redirect” part of the LNG to other countries, between us and Qatar, we will do what is in our interest, he said.

TotalEnergies earlier this month committed to buying as much as 3.5 million tons of LNG annually from Qatar, one of the world’s top three producers of the fuel. Its two long-term deals for deliveries starting in 2026 were part of the company’s participation in the Middle Eastern nation’s LNG expansion plans.

The contract terms stipulate a destination clause. LNG will be delivered ex-ship to the Fos Cavaou LNG receiving terminal in southern France.

But the duration of the contract, bringing the fossil fuel into France beyond 2050 when the European nation’s net zero target kicks in, have led to questions about the continent extending its dependence on natural gas. Qatar followed the TotalEnergies contract with similar deals with Shell Plc and Eni SpA.

The length of the contract is in line with the duration of a concession in which TotalEnergies entered Qatar’s North Field East and North Field South projects as a shareholder.

“Will it go at the end to France or to Europe? I think yes. I don’t see how you could manage again a complex electricity market in Europe with a lot of renewables without having flexible assets,” Pouyanne said. “So can we redirect? Yes, if it is the interest of both parties, we will have in the agreement.”

