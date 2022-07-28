(Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE will expand its $2 billion buyback program into the third quarter after profit surged to a record, propelled by surging gasoline prices and soaring demand for natural gas in Europe.

The French company earnings come at the start of a reporting season that’s likely to see major energy firms together rack up unprecedented profit after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove natural gas prices higher and oil past $100 a barrel. But the scale of the earnings are also drawing attention of politicians who want higher taxes on these firms to ease the pain of surging inflation on consumers.

TotalEnergies’ second-quarter adjusted net income rose to $9.8 billion from $3.46 billion a year earlier. That beat the average analyst estimate of $9.37 billion. However, the company booked a new charge of $3.5 billion mainly related to the potential impact of international sanctions on the value of its stake in Russian gas producer Novatek PJSC.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continued to impact energy markets in the second quarter,” Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement on Thursday. Refining margins reached record high levels, he said.

The company had this month signaled “exceptional” results at its European refining unit in the quarter. It also said that the performance of its gas, liquefied natural gas and power trading activities was expected to remain high, but without replicating the exceptional contribution of the first quarter.

Bowing to pressure from the French government, the company recently pledged new reductions at its domestic fuel service stations from September until the end of the year, broadening a series of rebates introduced earlier this year. France’s National Assembly subsequently rejected a levy on windfall profits in a close vote amid mounting pressure to tax energy and transport companies that have benefited from rising prices.

