(Bloomberg) -- French energy major TotalEnergies SE is in talks to potentially provide a floating liquefied natural gas unit to Germany.

The company may supply one of two units to Deutsch Regas to boost import capacity, TotalEnergies said in a statement. The facility would be located at the port of Lubmin, where the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines from Russia end.

The storage and regasification unit would have maximum capacity of 5 billion cubic meters a year, or over 5% of Germany’s annual consumption.

