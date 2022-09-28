(Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE may sell part of its 20% stake in Adani Green Energy Ltd. to cash in on the jump in the valuation of the Indian renewable energy producer.

“I’m not sure we will keep the 20% for long,” Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said during a presentation to investors in New York on Wednesday. TotalEnergies’ holding in the company is “a source of potential cash.”

The French company bought 20% of Adani Green in 2021 for $2 billion, building on a series of previous deals with Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. That stake was worth about $10 billion at the end of August, according to TotalEnergies.

Adani Green’s shares have lost about a sixth of their value since then amid concerns that company is taking on too much debt as it expands its business. Adani Green’s balance sheet is “safe,” Pouyanne said.

Read more: Debt Ratio at Tycoon Adani’s Green Firm Needs ‘Watching’

Asia’s richest man has pledged to invest around $70 billion in the entire green energy supply chain by 2030. His conglomerate aims to become the world’s biggest renewable power producer by the end of this decade.

In June, TotalEnergies agreed to buy a 25% stake in Adani New Industries Ltd. for an undisclosed sum, part of a plan to invest billions of dollars in green hydrogen development in India. Adani New Industries is a closely-held company of Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of the coal-to-ports conglomerate controlled by the Indian magnate.

