(Bloomberg) -- France’s drivers are struggling to fill their tanks as strikes at the country’s biggest refineries have left about a third of its gas stations with supply shortages.

Exxon Mobil Corp. said it could start talks with unions over salaries in a bid to end strikes at its French refineries, and is planning to meet with labor representatives on Monday. Rival TotalEnergies SE offered to move its annual salary talks forward to this month, but only if unions end their strikes, calling for “a sense of responsibility,” according to a statement Sunday.

As long lines at gas stations made headlines over the weekend, the government of President Emmanuel Macron and the companies are under pressure to end the stalemate that has left around 30% of gas stations in the country with shortages of at least one type of fuel. The Paris region and northern France were the hardest hit.

“The weekend was a very difficult situation for drivers to find gas,” French Budget Minister Gabriel Attal said Monday on France Inter radio. “We’re doing everything to improve things.”

The government is putting pressure on both unions and management to start talks, while forcing workers back on the job isn’t being considered, he said. Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher on Sunday urged executives and union leaders at TotalEnergies and Exxon’s French unit to find a solution without delay. France has opened depots over the weekend, tapped strategic reserves, and increased imports, which should ease the situation this week, she said.

Pannier-Runacher, who has tested positive for covid, said yesterday in a tweet that she is continuing to work to support fuel distribution to stations. Macron on Friday urged citizens not to panic.

At least two departments in the Paris region have placed a temporary ban on buying fuel in containers in an effort to keep supplies flowing, while Belgian media reported that stations at the border have seen increased demand in recent days as French customers fill up their tanks.

Unions at both companies are seeking higher wages. TotalEnergies said it had already moved salary talks to November from the usual time in January, following meetings with unions. Esso France, as Exxon’s French unit is called, said it has put proposals for wage increases on the table and will meet with its four unions today to try and end the strike.

