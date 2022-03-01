(Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE said it will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia, a modest concession to the mounting political pressure to economically isolate the country that doesn’t go as far as some of its peers.

The French energy producer, which is involved in major liquefied natural gas projects in Russia, didn’t follow BP Plc, Shell Plc and Equinor ASA, which are pulling out of the country altogether.

“TotalEnergies condemns Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, which has tragic consequences for the population and threatens Europe,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday. “TotalEnergies is mobilized to provide fuel to the Ukrainian authorities and aid to Ukrainian refugees in Europe.”

TotalEnergies has operations in Russia representing around $1.5 billion, or 5%, of its total cash flow. It owns roughly a fifth of gas producer Novatek PJSC as well as a large interest in the Yamal LNG project, Russia’s biggest producer of liquefied natural gas. It also has a 10% in the future Arctic LNG 2 development.

In just two days, some of Europe’s largest energy companies dumped tens of billions of dollars of Russian investments that they had nurtured over decades and shut themselves out of the world’s largest energy exporter, probably forever.

Shell’s move to exit a stake in the Sakhalin-2 LNG project, an investment that dates back to the Yeltsin era, follows BP’s announcement on Sunday that it will walk away from a holding in Russia’s state oil producer, Rosneft PJSC. The moves by the British companies -- and from Norway’s Equinor ASA -- show just how far some Western powers are willing to go to punish President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.

