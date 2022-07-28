(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

TotalEnergies SE sold a 50% stake in its fuel-distribution business in Egypt to the retailing unit of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.

Adnoc Distribution will pay $186 million, plus additional payments of as much as $17.3 million if certain conditions are met, the company said in a statement on Thursday. TotalEnergies’ Egyptian business has 240 fuel retail stations, as well as wholesale fuel, aviation fuel and lubricants operations.

The acquisition “reaffirms our commitment to expanding our business in attractive international growth markets,” Bader Saeed Al Lamki, chief executive officer of Adnoc Distribution, said in the statement. “Egypt’s fuel retail market is highly attractive with exciting potential for future growth.”

The deal increases the Emirati oil company’s access to a country it has previously identified as having a “great market.” As part of a broader push to boost private-sector investment, the Egyptian government is also looking at offering a stake in an army-run petroleum distribution firm and Gulf Arab nations have shown an interest.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023, pending satisfaction of certain conditions and regulatory approvals.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.