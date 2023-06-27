(Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE faced a new court fight in Paris after an alliance of non-governmental organizations and civilians sued it over a project to pump oil in Uganda and build a pipeline across Tanzania.

Five French and Ugandan associations, human rights defender Maxwell Atuhura, and 26 members of communities affected by the project are seeking compensation for alleged human rights abuses, Friends of the Earth France — one of the plaintiffs — said in a statement on Tuesday.

The plaintiffs are accusing the French energy giant of failing to comply with a duty of vigilance law enacted in France in 2017. The legislation requires large companies to set up a plan that identifies risks and prevents potential serious violations of human rights, as well as environmental and safety regulations.

TotalEnergies “considers that its vigilance plan has been implemented effectively and that it has properly checked that its Ugandan and Tanzanian affiliates have applied the appropriate action plans to respect the rights of local communities and ensure respect for biodiversity,” the French company said in a statement.

The new lawsuit follows a rejection by the Paris court in February of a request from Friends of the Earth France and other associations for an urgent ruling suspending the African project. The court didn’t rule on the substance of the matter and rejected the lawsuit on procedural grounds.

TotalEnergies has insufficiently compensated people affected by the oil project, and some claimants and defenders of communities allege that they have been harassed and arrested by the Ugandan authorities, according to the plaintiffs in the new case. Since May 2022, farmland in some villages has been affected by repeated flooding caused by the construction of a processing facility, they also alleged.

