TotalEnergies to Extend French Fuel Cap Through 2024, Le Maire Says

(Bloomberg) -- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said TotalEnergies SE will extend its €1.99 a liter cap on diesel and gasoline at service stations in France through 2024.

“It’s a real protection,” Le Maire said on RTL radio. “A nation makes progress when everyone makes an effort.”

