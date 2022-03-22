(Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE said it will stop buying Russian crude and diesel by the end of the year, becoming the latest energy giant to shun the country’s oil in protest against the invasion of Ukraine.

“Given the worsening situation in Ukraine and the existence of alternative sources for supplying Europe, TotalEnergies has unilaterally decided to no longer enter into or renew contracts to purchase Russian oil and petroleum products,” the French company said in a statement on Tuesday.

TotalEnergies already announced that it halted all purchases of Russian oil on the short-term market. This is also now the case for the country’s natural gas or liquefied natural gas shipments, the company said.

The oil major, which previously said it wouldn’t invest in new project in Russia, added on Tuesday that it will no longer account for proved reserves for the Arctic LNG 2 project, and will not provide any more capital for this development.

