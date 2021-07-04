(Bloomberg) --

French energy giant TotalEnergies SE will probably aim to cut the carbon emissions of its clients at a faster pace by 2030 if the European Union adopts more ambitious regulations to fight global warming, Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said.

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, will propose measures on July 14 for the region’s Green Deal strategy, which calls for a 55% reduction in net greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared with 1990 levels. The previous target was a cut of at least 40%.

“Our strategy is fundamentally to adapt to energy markets,” Pouyanne said in a conference in Aix-en-Provence in southern France on Sunday. If the Commission adopts a package of measures to curb emissions by 55%, TotalEnergies may increase its target to cut emissions of its clients in Europe to 40% by 2030, up from a current goal of 30%, he said.

TotalEnergies has been stepping up investment in clean power as part of a plan for net-zero emissions for its customers in Europe by the middle of the century. The company, which aims to be among the world’s top five renewables developers by 2030, recently added “Energies” to its name to highlight the increasing share of non-oil and gas businesses in its portfolio.

