(Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE won the dismissal of allegations it aided Russian war crimes in Ukraine by indirectly supplying fuel used in Russian military aircraft.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs who filed the accusations said Monday they were told by French prosecutors that they hadn’t found enough evidence to substantiate the allegations.

TotalEnergies previously denied any wrongdoing. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the case dismissal. Anti-terrorism prosecutors, who had led the investigation, also didn’t respond to a call and a text message seeking comment.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs, Darwin Climax Coalitions and a Ukrainian association Razom We Stand, said they plan to appeal the decision.

