TotalEnergies SE has become the first foreign company to win a stake in a multi-billion dollar project to boost Qatar’s gas exports.

Qatar’s expanding production of liquefied natural gas amid a worldwide energy crunch. Global demand is soaring as European nations race to wean themselves off Russian gas supplies in the wake of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine.

TotalEnergies will get a 6.25% equity stake in the first phase of the plan, state producer Qatar Energy said on Sunday. Known as North Field East, it will cost almost $29 billion and include four LNG liquefaction units, or trains. It will expand Qatar’s production capacity to 110 million tons per annum by 2026 from 77 million. TotalEnergies will own 25% of a joint venture with Qatar Energy, with the venture in turn holding 25% of North Field East.

Another partner will be announced later this week, Saad al Kaabi, Qatar’s energy minister and head of Qatar Energy, told reporters in Doha. He spoke next to TotalEnergies chief executive officer Patrick Pouyanne.

