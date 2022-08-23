(Bloomberg) -- Angola’s ruling party, the nation’s predominant political force since independence from Portugal in 1975, will face its sternest electoral challenge yet on Wednesday when it squares off against a rejuvenated opposition that’s tapped into public outrage over rampant poverty and unemployment.

The Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola, or MPLA, and its leader President Joao Lourenco, who is seeking a second term, have heralded progress made in turning around the oil-fired economy, and drawing foreign investment by selling stakes in dozens of state-owned companies. The International Monetary Fund expects gross domestic product to expand 3% this year, up from 0.7% in 2021, mainly thanks to a jump in the price of crude, which generates most state revenue.

But its main challenger, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola party, or Unita, accuses Lourenco’s administration of having failed to share the oil wealth more equitably, improve abysmal living standards or temper soaring living costs.

While the government has banned opinion polls, making it tricky to gauge who has the upper hand, Unita’s charismatic leader Adalberto Costa Junior has drawn massive crowds to countrywide rallies, and its campaign has been backed by two smaller parties.

“My view is that the MPLA will win the election but with a lot less votes than in the previous polls,” said Manuel Alves da Rocha, an economics professor and director of the Catholic University of Angola’s research center in Luanda, the capital. “After 47 years in power, the ruling MPLA party’s influence still stretches from the president all the way to the village chief in the most remote location of Angola.”

Eight parties are competing for 220 seats in parliament, and the person who heads the list of candidate lawmakers from the party that secures the most support is named president for a five-year term. About 14 million people have been registered to vote. The MPLA garnered 61% support in the last national elections in 2017 and Unita 27%.

Lourenco, 68, is a former defense minister who fought in the 27-year civil war against Unita. He was handpicked for the presidency by Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled Angola for 38 years.

The new leader swiftly dispelled speculation that Dos Santos would continue to run the country from behind the scenes, spearheading a crackdown on graft that mainly targeted his predecessor’s billionaire daughter, Isabel, and other members of his inner circle.

Dos Santos died in Barcelona on July 8 at the age of 79 and his body arrived at Luanda airport on Aug. 20, draped in the Angolan flag. The MPLA, which had hoped to hold a funeral before the election to rally voters, said the burial will now only take place after the vote.

The transition in power coincided with a five-year recession triggered by an oil market slump, making it difficult for Lourenco to fulfill his main 2017 campaign pledge to reduce poverty -- a promise he’s reiterated during the current campaign. He’s downplayed recent anti-government demonstrations in the capital and other cities that were called to protest against rising food prices and a lack of jobs.

“What we have been witnessing is the mobilization of a small group of young people, by an opposition party which leads them to commit acts of vandalism, and that are not representative of the Angolan youth,” he told state television.

More than half of young people are unemployed and aren’t studying in a country where the median age is just under 17.

Costa Junior’s campaign has largely targeted young voters in the cities -- home to about 65% of the population. He’s pledged to do more to create jobs and reduce inequality, but doesn’t plan to abandon existing policies to diversify the economy and expand the private sector. He’s also ruled out reneging on the nation’s debt obligations.

“Change is irreversible,” Costa Junior, 60, an electrical engineer who’s widely known as ACJ, told a group of supporters adorned in red and green party regalia in Luanda last month. “We have a party-state that only thinks about its party and the pockets of its rulers.”

