(Bloomberg) -- China’s carbon allowances soared to a record, driven by pending changes to the nation’s emissions trading system that will put new pressure on polluters.

Spot prices rose to 83.27 yuan ($11.58) a ton Thursday to extend gains since the end of January to almost 20%. Prices have averaged less than 60 yuan a ton since the market — which currently covers about 2,200 utilities responsible — was launched in 2021.

Emitters are preparing for the introduction in May of China’s new Interim Regulations, which will reduce the volume of free allowances and implement more stringent penalties for companies that breach rules.

“Corporations who have not successfully completed their compliance are buying desperately, pulling up the price,” said Luyue Tan, a senior carbon analyst at the London Stock Exchange Group.

Under the new regulations, signed off by Premier Li Qiang in February, participants found to have withheld or misreported emissions data will face fines of as much as 2 million yuan, and will be allocated fewer pollution allowances in the future. The framework will also introduce new measures to compel large polluters to deepen their emission cuts.

“The bullish trend may be short-lived,” said Duong Thi Thuy Mai, a carbon market analyst at Oslo-based analysis firm Veyt. “Market participants are eager to get further policy updates from the Chinese government” on longer-term plans, and benchmarks for the next compliance cycle, she said.

Prices remain a fraction of the cost of carbon allowances in the European Union, which closed Thursday at 59.16 euros ($64.76) a ton.

Why China’s New Carbon Market Is No Quick Climate Fix: QuickTake

China will make further changes to the emissions trading system, the National Development and Reform Commission said Tuesday in a report to annual National People’s Congress.

“We will refine carbon pricing mechanisms, improve the national market for voluntary greenhouse gas emissions reduction, and see that the China Carbon Emission Trade Exchange covers more industries,” the economic planning body said in its report.

Heavy polluting sectors including aluminum, aviation, cement, steel and chemicals are among those expected to be added to the market by the end of the decade.

Supply & Demand

Zimbabwe said it received 13 applications for new carbon offset projects since setting new rules for the trade last year, a move that roiled the $2 billion market Applications for projects cover forestry, regenerative agriculture, waste and energy efficiency, said Jenfan Muswere, the information minister

Rubicon Carbon Services LLC is working to broaden the pool of companies that buy carbon credits, CEO Tom Montag said Rubicon Carbon wants to make carbon credit markets accessible to lower-margin companies, Montag said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Wednesday



Policy

South Korea is set to launch exchange-traded notes linked to carbon allowances this year, making it the first country in Asia to open emissions trading to retail investors in a bid to support the struggling market The Ministry of Environment is working with Korea Exchange and local securities firms to launch the ETNs by August The nation’s emissions trading system is currently open only to corporate polluters and some brokerage firms

Zambia’s environment minister called for African nations to reach a common stance on carbon credits after a United Nations official urged the continent to become a “price maker” in the emissions offsets trade Africa needs consensus to maximize the potential of its natural resources as new sources of finance, said Minister Collins Nzovu



Terminal Tools

Carbon market monitor: CO2E

Carbon allowances & offsets prices

Government Climate Scores

Key Prices

The following table shows a snapshot of various carbon emission prices around the world. Some contracts are integral to national cap-and-trade schemes and some are voluntary. More pricing data is available here.

NOTE: Units use metric tons except for RGGI in short tons. Prices from some sources can be delayed. Some prices are quoted in units of Environmental Offset, and these are equivalent to one ton of CO2 avoided. The one-day change is the latest available. The weekly change calculation uses the latest quoted local currency value. The latest value is also shown in the table converted into euros per metric ton.

