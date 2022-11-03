(Bloomberg) -- The number of Venezuelan migrants traveling through Central America en route to the US has dropped sharply after President Joe Biden made the asylum laws tougher.

Panama President Laurentino Cortizo said Thursday that the flow of Venezuelan migrants into his country has “decreased considerably” over the last week.

Authorities from Panama, Costa Rica, Colombia and the U.S. met in Panama City this week to discuss the migration crisis. Cortizo told reporters that while the number of Venezuelans has dropped, Panama is now experiencing a sharp increase in the number of migrants coming from Haiti and Ecuador.

On October 12, the U.S. stopped offering asylum to Venezuelans entering the U.S, leaving tens of thousands of migrants stranded across Mexico and Central America, where many sell candy and beg for money.

The migrants walk to Panama from Colombia through a dangerous stretch of jungle called the Darien Gap, before continuing on toward the US southern border. About 7 million people have migrated from Venezuela in recent years, as its economy suffered one of the deepest contractions in world history.

Panama’s director of immigration Samira Gozaine said this week that 3,800 Venezuelans have voluntarily boarded flights back to Venezuela from Panama.

