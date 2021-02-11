(Bloomberg) -- After a terrible summer in 2020, Europe’s tourism-dependent economies should brace for another quiet season this year, the EU Commission said on Thursday. With people uncertain about when exactly when they are going to be vaccinated, booking a holiday this year will be complicated, the EU’s executive arm said in its quarterly economic forecast. Together with a “possible wish to avoid crowds, this pent-up demand will likely result in more spontaneous trips in the home country or to destinations reachable by car,” over countries such as Greece and Spain, which typically require air transport.

