(Bloomberg) -- Three people on board a sightseeing helicopter died after the aircraft crashed near the UNESCO World Heritage Site Ha Long Bay in Northern Vietnam Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement on the government’s website.

The pilot and two Vietnamese tourists were killed, according to the statement. Two other passengers are missing.

The Textron Inc. Bell 505 aircraft lost contact with air traffic control about 10 minutes after taking off from Tuan Chau Island in northern Ha Long City, the government said.

More than 200 people, 30 ships and boats joined search-and-rescue efforts, the government of Quang Ninh province said in a Thursday morning statement.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.