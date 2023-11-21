(Bloomberg) -- Recent Japanese earnings reports have been notable for worse-than-usual selloffs in companies that miss expectations. To veteran market players, it’s a telltale sign of an influx of “tourist investors.”

Companies that missed analyst forecasts since the start of the current fiscal year in April have seen share-price drops of about 6%, two percentage points more than the average over the past 10 years, according to analysis by Rie Nishihara, chief Japan equity strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. In contrast, reactions to beats have been in line with the historical average, she said.

Seasoned pros think the bigger declines stem from disappointment among traders who are relatively new to the market and may have unrealistically high expectations. In particular, they say many global investors are dabbling in Japanese stocks for the first time or after very long hiatuses, often as an alternative to slumping Chinese equities.

“There are a lot of first-time buyers of Japanese equity this year,” said Richard Kaye, portfolio manager at Comgest Asset Management. “As soon as those earnings disappoint, those first-time buyers get very nervous and get out of these stocks.”

Overall, the results were seen as upbeat, with about 56% of Topix firms beating analyst earnings estimates versus 39% that fell short, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Automaker profits were particularly strong, thanks in part to a tailwind from the weak yen.

With the Nikkei 225 up 28% this year and trading near its highest level since 1990, some investors may have been looking for more dramatic beats. The foreign investors who have plowed more than $35 billion into Japanese stocks in 2023 after years of shying away are seen as especially demanding.

In addition, first-timers that haven’t had the time to scrutinize the factors that impact various individual stocks are seen as more prone to focus on a small number of well-known names, often leading to overcrowded trades. That can add to momentum in market reactions.

One victim of the phenomenon was seasonings maker Ajinomoto Co., which plunged 10% after a small miss in quarterly earnings. The company has seen a five-percentage-point increase in foreign ownership in the last three months.

BayCurrent Consulting Inc., an IT consultancy that received attention from overseas traders after a big run-up in recent years, plunged 15% after its operating profit missed estimates by a mere 2.5%.

Global investors have flocked to Japan on hopes of a shift to inflation from disinflation, expectations of higher shareholders’ returns on the back of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s push to lift valuations, and a delayed economic recovery from Covid restrictions. There has also been a boom in young Japanese investors entering the market thanks to new tax-free accounts.

Longtime local players remain wary of how long the “tourists” will stay in the market. At least some analysts think market reactions will moderate as these new traders gain experience.

“There was a bit of overreaction to superficial earnings numbers,” said Masashi Akutsu, chief equity strategist at BofA Securities. “Those who are not familiar with the market have come in so the reaction may have been volatile because they are not used to it. But I think things will normalize.”

