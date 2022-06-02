1h ago
Tourmaline Oil boosting dividend again as cash flow booms
By Noah Zivitz
For the fifth time since the start of last year, Tourmaline Oil is boosting its dividend.
The Calgary-based oil and natural gas producer announced after markets closed Wednesday that its quarterly payment to shareholders will rise to $0.225 per share from $0.20 as of June 30.
Tourmaline has made a habit of sharing its wealth with investors as higher prices and production have padded its coffers. In the company's first quarter, Tourmaline reported record free cash flow of $618.2 million.
The rise in free cash flow has enabled Tourmaline to pay out three special dividends since 2021, most recently with a payment of $1.50 per share on May 19.
Tourmaline said on May 4 it expects to pay quarterly special dividends throughout 2022. In its release Wednesday evening, the company said its cash flow outlook "continues to improve" for this year and 2023.
In a report to clients, RBC Capital Markets Analyst Michael Harvey said he's anticipating special dividend payments of $1.50 per share in every quarter through the end of next year, plus $600 million in share buybacks this year and an additional $750 million in 2023.
Harvey has an outperform recommendation (the equivalent of a buy) on Tourmaline, and a price target of $75.00 per share.
