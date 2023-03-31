Michael Rose, president and CEO of Tourmaline Oil, spoke with Weekly host Andrew McCreath about his company’s outlook on pricing, revenue and cash flow.

In the interview, Rose said that he sees his Canadian energy company as resilient on all fronts.

He also pointed a “steady drumbeat of demand” for natural gas is growing across North America and around the world at the same time, which is giving his company a boost.

“(Natural) gas demand just keeps building,” Rose said.

