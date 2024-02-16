Tower Owner Uniti Is in Talks to Merge With Windstream

(Bloomberg) -- Uniti Group Inc. is in talks to merge with telecommunications provider Windstream, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The parties are discussing a stock-based transaction in which Uniti would remain publicly traded, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

An agreement hasn’t been reached and talks could end without one, the people added. Representatives for Uniti and Windstream declined to comment.

Shares of Uniti had fallen 12% to $5.10 each this year through the close of regular trading Friday, giving the company a market value of about $1.2 billion. The shares gained as much as 7% in late trading.

Uniti, a real estate investment trust based in Little Rock, Arkansas, owns fiber and wireless towers. It has described Windstream, also based in Little Rock, as its largest customer and tenant under a master lease agreement.

Uniti was previously part of Windstream, which offers broadband services in rural areas. Windstream emerged from bankruptcy in 2020 with the backing of distressed-debt heavyweights Elliott Investment Management and Oaktree Capital Management.

