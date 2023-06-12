(Bloomberg) -- Kevin’s Natural Foods, which sells refrigerated entrées like pastas and curries, is exploring a sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company, backed by investment firm Towerbrook Capital Partners, is seeking to be valued at about $700 million to $800 million, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Kevin’s Natural Foods, which is working with an adviser, has attracted interest from financial sponsors on the potential transaction, the people said.

A representative for Towerbrook declined to comment. A spokesperson for Kevin’s Natural Foods didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Co-founded by Kevin McCray, the company raised capital from Towerbrook and NewRoad Capital Partners in 2021 to expand its production capacity and fuel marketing, according to a statement at the time.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.