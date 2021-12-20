1h ago
Town in Tokyo Rejects Plan Allowing Foreigners to Vote: Kyodo
(Bloomberg) -- Local assembly members of Musashino, on the outskirts of Tokyo, rejected a proposal to allow foreign residents to vote in elections, Kyodo News reported.
The ordinance, which would have allowed short-term foreign residents to vote, had been narrowly approved earlier this month, according to the Asahi.
