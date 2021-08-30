(Bloomberg) -- Production of leaded petrol has ended worldwide now that the last refinery has exhausted its supply of the fuel that’s been poisoning the air for almost a century.

The end of the toxic fuel follows intense diplomatic efforts by the U.S. and the United Nations over the past two decades, the UN’s Environment Programme said in a statement.

Leaded petrol was used mainly in Africa and in other low-income countries, according to the UNEP. As of 2002, more than 100 countries were still burning the fuel. The end of its usage globally will have positive implications for humans and all living creatures, the agency said. It also is a major step forward in greening transport.

The poison fuel has caused more exposure to lead than any other product worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. Leaded petrol contaminates air, dust, soil, drinking water and food crops. It has led to dangerously high levels of lead in human blood, especially in children.

Tetraethyl lead was first added to gasoline in the early 1920s to improve the performance of car engines; its use continued for decades despite warnings from public health authorities. While the component was banned in the U.S. and many European countries by the end of the 20th century, its usage continued in developing countries for decades after.

