(Bloomberg) -- Delhi ordered schools to close early to protect children from the deadly smog that has engulfed the city for a week.

Schools in the city will be closed for a 10-day break starting Nov. 9, according to a provincial government advisory released on Wednesday. The adverse weather conditions underpinning the smog are expected to continue in the near future and the decision will enable both children and teachers to avoid the outdoors, it said.

In the face of a steep decline in air quality, a seasonal occurrence affecting the city for the past decade, the government resorted to the temporary measure to address the health emergency. The toxic air, caused in part by farm fires in neighboring states, has led to a political blame game that has seen little progress over the years. It is responsible for respiratory illnesses and premature deaths of millions of citizens across the country.

READ: World’s Most Toxic Air Prompts Indian Execs to Hit Out at Delhi

Every winter, post-harvest crop waste in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh is burnt to clear the fields, with the smoke covering a large part of north India. As a result of local policy interventions farm fires have been declining for the past two years, but plans to use paddy straw for bioenergy are facing collection challenges.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index has remained in the hazardous zone for the last seven days.

When pollution levels are so high, even “a short-term exposure is enough to damage our health,” Arvind Kumar, a chest surgeon at Medanta Hospital outside the city told the NDTV news channel. “When exposure to such high levels goes on uninterrupted for days and weeks, it’s actually killing all of us.”

--With assistance from Rakesh Sharma.

