(Bloomberg) -- If 2021 was tough for carmakers, 2022 isn’t looking much easier. Major manufacturers, including General Motors Co. and Hyundai Motor Co., posted lower sales for the first three months, while Toyota managed to keep its position as the top seller.

The semiconductor shortages and pandemic upheaval of last year are still weighing on the industry as it now confronts additional challenges related to the war in Ukraine, volatile gas prices and hard-to-find materials for batteries and other components. That’s upending production and leaving dealer lots barren across the U.S.

Automakers likely sold a seasonally adjusted annual rate of about 13.2 million new vehicles in March, down 26% from a year earlier, according to the average forecast of eight market researchers surveyed by Bloomberg.

The impact of the challenges became clearer Friday as major automakers began reporting U.S. sales for the first quarter. Ford Motor Co. and Tesla Inc., which reports global deliveries, will also announce in the coming days.

Toyota Motor Corp., which overtook GM last quarter as the No. 1 seller in the U.S., retained its crown in early 2022 based on the initial reports, buoyed by more inventory, fewer trim options and a heavy reliance on hybrid models. Consumers have flocked to hybrids and electric vehicles amid soaring gas prices.

Whether buyers can actually get what they’re looking for is another question. Many manufacturers have had to temporarily shut down factories and slow output due to supply-chain issues, meaning consumers have to wait longer for their preferred vehicle model, pay higher prices or buy something else entirely.

GM’s Sales Drop

General Motors posted a 20% drop in sales to 512,846 cars and trucks, losing out to rival Toyota for a second consecutive quarter -- albeit by less than 2,000 vehicles. Sales of its priciest pickups and SUVs were up, as it directed supplies of semiconductors to those high-profit vehicles. The Chevy Silverado HD trucks rose 11%, the heavy-duty version of its GMC Sierra pickup gained 12% and the blingy Cadillac Escalade climbed 6.7%.

Toyota Prioritizes Hybrids

The Japanese automaker saw sales in the first three months drop 15% to 514,592 vehicles, reflecting constraints on production due to the chip shortage. Hybrid gas-electric models, which now make up more than a quarter of Toyota’s sales, dipped only 3.9% as the automaker prioritized those vehicles for scarce chips. Sales of hybrid versions of the brand’s top selling vehicle -- the RAV4 compact SUV -- rose by double digits in the quarter.

Hyundai’s Retail Record

Retail was red hot for the Korean automaker, with U.S. sales up 1.4% to a record 159,676 vehicles, even as overall sales for the brand fell 4%. Hyundai attributed the drop to its decision to stop fleet sales to to rental car companies and other businesses, a move designed to save semiconductors for its more profitable retail channel. Standouts included its Tucson compact SUV and Venue subcompact SUV models.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.