(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. reported an operating profit instead of an anticipated loss and kept its outlook for the full year intact, suggesting that it sees a recovery after the coronavirus pandemic hurt global auto sales this year.

Profit was 13.9 billion yen ($132 million) in the April-June quarter, Japan’s biggest automaker said in a statement Thursday. That compares with analysts’ average projection for a loss of 207 billion yen, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. For the fiscal year through March, Toyota kept its operating profit outlook of 500 billion yen.

Toyota sold 10.7 million vehicles in 2019, making it vulnerable to the pandemic that has forced dealers to close showrooms and manufacturers to idle factories around the world, with global sales declining 22% in the first half to 4.16 million units. Even though the results underscore difficult conditions, Akio Toyoda, Toyota’s president, has vowed to keep the automaker profitable during the pandemic.

“Toyota’s progress has been really good” when compared with other Japanese automakers, said Tatsuo Yoshida, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “There clearly are winners and losers.”

Toyota also released a net income outlook of 730 billion yen, below analysts’ projection for 1.1 trillion yen. Toyota shares climbed after the results, and rose as much as 2.1% in afternoon trading in Tokyo.

Revenue for the quarter fell 40% to 4.6 trillion yen, slightly exceeding analysts’ prediction for 4.4 trillion yen. For the full year, Toyota kept its sales forecast at 24 trillion yen. Analysts are projecting, on average, annual revenue of 24.7 trillion yen.

Toyota has decided to forgo a news conference for fiscal first- and third-quarter results.

