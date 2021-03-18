(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. reported possible anti-bribery violations involving a subsidiary in Thailand last year, and said it is cooperating with local and U.S. authorities.

The investigations on possible antibribery violations could result in the imposition of civil or criminal penalties, fines or other sanctions by U.S. Department of Justice or the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Japanese automaker said in a statement Friday.

“In 2020, Toyota reported possible anti-bribery violations related to a Thai subsidiary to the authorities, and is cooperating with their investigations,” Toyota spokeswoman Shiori Hashimoto said in an e-mailed statement.

“Toyota works tirelessly to uphold the highest professional and ethical standards in each country where we operate. We take any allegations of wrongdoing seriously and are committed to ensuring that our business practices comply with all appropriate government regulations,” she said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.