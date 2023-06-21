Toyota Gives its Luxury Alphard and Vellfire Models a New Look

(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. has revamped its luxury Alphard and Vellfire vehicles that are popular among highrollers in Japan and elsewhere.

While the interior and exterior remain largely unchanged from previous versions, which can seat six passengers, the fourth-generation models have a front grill and side silhouette reminiscent of the Lexus LM, which Toyota unveiled in April.

Hybrid and gasoline-powered versions will be available initially, and plug-in electric models will be introduced in the future, Toyota said Wednesday.

The Alphard Executive Lounge starts at ¥5.4 million ($38,000) with the option of a 2.5 liter hybrid engine. The Vellfire, which starts at ¥6.55 million, can be purchased with a 2.4 liter turbo-charged gasoline engine.

The carmaker aims to sell 8,500 units a month — 70% Alphard and 30% Vellfire.

These are the first new models Toyota has unveiled since its annual meeting at its headquarters in Aichi Prefecture last week. Chairman Akio Toyoda’s reappointment was approved, albeit with less support than before.

The world’s biggest carmaker has pledged to rapidly expand electric-vehicle production within the next few years.

