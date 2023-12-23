(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Co. halted shipments of six car models in some Southeast Asian countries as its subsidiary Daihatsu Motor Co. faces a widening safety scandal, the Yomiuri reported without citing sources.

The models affected are those that Daihatsu had a part in developing, and include Veloz and Avanza, according to the newspaper. Shipments in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Cambodia were halted.

The affected shipments make up about 5% of Toyota’s production in Asia and is not expected to have a significant impact, the report said. Toyota is working with authorities in each country to restart shipments, according to Yomiuri.

Toyota has been wrestling with the fallout after an investigation found Daihatsu did not property test its vehicles for collision safety. Daihatsu has suspended all shipments and halted its Japan plants.

