(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. may report 4th-quarter sales growth that beats the average analyst estimate of 0.1% percent, according to Bloomberg Supply Chain analysis. Suppliers Denso Corp, Aisin Corp, Toyota Boshoku, Toyota Gosei, JTEKT Corp reported weighted average sales growth of 6.54 percent, according to recent quarterly financial results.

These suppliers represented a combined 28.74 percent of Toyota’s cost of goods sold, and each beat sales estimates from analysts. Toyota is scheduled to report quarterly results May 11.

NOTE: Data was taken from cost of goods sold figures weighted to account for supply chain relationship values.

