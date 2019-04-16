Toyota Likens Trump's Auto Tariffs to Pulling Pin Out of Grenade

(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. warned the Trump administration will inflict serious economic damage if it elects to hit cars and components with tariffs on national security grounds.

Implementing the levies will be like “pulling the pin out of the grenade,” Bob Carter, executive vice president of sales for Toyota Motor North America, said Tuesday at a conference affiliated with the New York International Auto Show.

